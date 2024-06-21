Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.
About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.