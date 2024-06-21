Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Shares Down 1.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 37,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 10,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

