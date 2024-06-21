East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.90. 390,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 683% from the average session volume of 49,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.