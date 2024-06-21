Cwm LLC Has $902,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHE LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,572 shares of company stock worth $2,949,144 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

