Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 747.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $381.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.55. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

