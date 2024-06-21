iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

