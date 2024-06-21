Mather Group LLC. Has $674,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,304,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $175.23 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $184.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.