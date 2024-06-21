Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

