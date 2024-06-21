First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after buying an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,186,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,927,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

View Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.