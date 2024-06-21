Patrick Triggs Acquires 225,000 Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Happy Creek Minerals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Patrick Triggs acquired 72,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Patrick Triggs acquired 99,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,960.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:HPY opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.