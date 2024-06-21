Mather Group LLC. Has $931,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.66 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

