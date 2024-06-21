First Hawaiian Bank Has $975,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 597.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

