Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

