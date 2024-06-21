Rise Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $243.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.03 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

