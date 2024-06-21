Rise Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $233.06 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.19.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

