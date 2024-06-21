Rise Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $237.62 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $243.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.03 and a 200 day moving average of $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

