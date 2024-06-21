Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 145.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

NYSE SPG opened at $146.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

