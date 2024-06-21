Rise Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $590,489,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,441.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

