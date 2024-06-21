81 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $610.18 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $562.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.