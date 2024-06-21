815 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 40.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,637,000 after acquiring an additional 473,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.