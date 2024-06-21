Rise Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 30.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 39,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

