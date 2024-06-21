Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $419.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $430.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.