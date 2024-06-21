Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $419.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $430.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.
Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies
In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
