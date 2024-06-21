Rise Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 726.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

