The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.56. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 239,449 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 846,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,763,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,700 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

