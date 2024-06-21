Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.01. Cielo shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,862 shares trading hands.

Cielo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $517.75 million during the quarter.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.