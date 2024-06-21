Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.00

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Olympus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

About Olympus

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.