Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares traded.
Advanced Oncotherapy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.75.
About Advanced Oncotherapy
Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.
