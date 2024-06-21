Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $187.30

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.30 and traded as high as $191.01. Marubeni shares last traded at $185.46, with a volume of 5,251 shares traded.

Marubeni Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.51. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.