Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.27. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 238,544 shares trading hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,024,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,386,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after acquiring an additional 865,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 381,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 173,589 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

