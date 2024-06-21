Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.27. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 238,544 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
