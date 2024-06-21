Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $7.82. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 122,916 shares traded.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

