ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.35

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and traded as high as $19.07. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 33,282 shares traded.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
