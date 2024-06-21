ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.35

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and traded as high as $19.07. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 33,282 shares traded.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ArrowMark Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

