Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.25. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

