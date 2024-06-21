ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.14

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.70. ANA shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,006 shares changing hands.

ANA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANA Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

