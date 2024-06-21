PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.07

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.07 and traded as low as $13.04. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 217,643 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
