PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.07

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.07 and traded as low as $13.04. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 217,643 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 273,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 220,767 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

