PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $9.30. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 62,970 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 132.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

