FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.85

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.85 and traded as low as $33.00. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 5,276 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. Research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.