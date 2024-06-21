Head to Head Survey: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curaleaf and Hero Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.93 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -10.28 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Curaleaf has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -20.29% -14.43% -5.20% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -434.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Curaleaf and Hero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 0 3 0 2.50 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 380.05%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Hero Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

