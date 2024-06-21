Financial Contrast: CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) versus Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CP ALL Public and Ingles Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $10.86 1.31 Ingles Markets $5.89 billion 0.22 $210.81 million $9.27 7.47

This table compares CP ALL Public and Ingles Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingles Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $7.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.9%. Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CP ALL Public pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingles Markets pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Ingles Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 3.00% 11.97% 7.17%

Summary

Ingles Markets beats CP ALL Public on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products. In addition, it offers bill payment, software development, information system design and development, logistics, digital healthcare, medical consultancy, delivery rental, storage, marketing and consulting, research and development, and microbiologic and scientific laboratory services. Further, the company engages in the e-commerce, insurance broker, and telecommunication businesses. Additionally, it operates training centers and educational institutions; produces ready meals; and trades and retails equipment, as well as offers maintenance of convenience stores equipment. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. The company operates under the Ingles and Sav-Mor brand names. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

