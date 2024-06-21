BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.38

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.38 and traded as low as C$84.89. BRP shares last traded at C$87.14, with a volume of 290,334 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

