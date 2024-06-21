Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWVGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of C$8.23 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

