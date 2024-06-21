Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $106.16

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.16 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.31). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 90,515 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of £137.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,612.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

