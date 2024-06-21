Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 76.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cameco by 22.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 180,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. Cameco has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.