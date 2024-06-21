Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as low as $9.08. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 11,278 shares.

Frequency Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.