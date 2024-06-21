3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $327.46

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.46 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 327 ($4.16). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 327 ($4.16), with a volume of 818,913 shares changing hands.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 333.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

3i Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,243.24%.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

