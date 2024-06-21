Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $561.33

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 561.33 ($7.13) and traded as low as GBX 486.14 ($6.18). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.23), with a volume of 40,250 shares traded.

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 553.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 561.33.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 8,125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Gooch & Housego

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 3,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,965.69). Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

