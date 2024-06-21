Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.69

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.69 and traded as low as C$88.12. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$89.00, with a volume of 54,174 shares.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

