Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,266 shares changing hands.

Bahamas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.33.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

