Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $7.28. Klabin shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.
Klabin Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $894.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klabin S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Klabin Increases Dividend
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klabin
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.