Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $7.28. Klabin shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.

Klabin Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $894.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klabin S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

About Klabin

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. Klabin’s payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.