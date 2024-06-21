Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.62

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.62 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 70.60 ($0.90). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.92), with a volume of 110,046 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.96 million, a PE ratio of -2,423.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

In other Trifast news, insider Nicholas Mills acquired 5,000 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,701.40). 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

