e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.40

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,518,125 shares.

e-therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.59 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.40.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.